Bright Outdoor Media IPO GMP, Date, Price, Review, Allotment 2023

Bright Outdoor Media IPO Details: Bright Outdoor Media IPO date is fastened, The IPO will open on March 14 and can shut on March 17, 2023. Bright Outdoor Media is a BSE SME IPO to lift ₹55.48 crores by means of IPO. The Bright Outdoor Media IPO worth band is fastened at ₹146 with a marketplace lot of 1000 stocks.

Bright Outdoor Media Limited is a supplier of promoting services and products and some of the main Out of Home (OOH) media organizations in India. They have just about 40 years of revel in because the main OOH asset control corporate in India. They have market-leading generation and buyer providing this is supported and delivered by way of a various, and knowledgeable group.

Bright Outdoor Media services and products come with Transfer stickers, Railway forums, Railway panels, Promos, complete trains, Bus panels, Full Bus portray, Toll Naka, Mobile signal vans, Kiosks, Traffic Booths, Cinema slides, Gantry, and Vinyl. They have the main generation platform, making plans equipment, most powerful knowledge, and analytics functions, broadest, and essentially the most varied view of the out-of-home channel. They have 4 Offices in India with over 100 folks operating with them. They command over 1500 Billboards, an 8000 sq. toes head administrative center in Mumbai, an industry-leading specialist group, extraordinary wisdom of the OOH surroundings and media, 1500+ company and different shoppers, and greater than 8000+ films OOH launches.

Objects of the Issue:

Prepayment/reimbursement of sure secured borrowings availed by way of our Company.

Purchase of LED Hoardings.

Funding operating capital necessities.

General company functions.

Date GMP Kostak Subject to 12 March ₹- ₹- ₹-

IPO Open: March 14, 2023 IPO Close: March 17, 2023 IPO Size: Approx ₹55.48 Crores, 3,800,000 Equity Shares Face Value: ₹10 Per Equity Share IPO Price Band: ₹146 Per Equity Share IPO Listing on: BSE SME Retail Quota: 50% of the web be offering NII Quota: 50% of the web be offering DRHP Draft Prospectus: Click Here RHP Draft Prospectus: Click Here Anchor Investors in IPO: Click Here

- Advertisement -

The Bright Outdoor Media IPO minimal marketplace lot is 1000 stocks with a ₹146,000 software quantity.

Application Lot Size Shares Amount Retail Minimum 1 1000 ₹146,000 Retail Maximum 1 1000 ₹146,000 S-HNI Minimum 2 2000 ₹292,000

The Bright Outdoor Media IPO date is March 14 and the IPO shut date is March 17. The IPO allotment date is March 22 and the IPO may checklist on March 27.

IPO Open Date: March 14, 2023 IPO Close Date: March 17, 2023 Basis of Allotment: March 22, 2023 Refunds: March 23, 2023 Credit to Demat Account: March 24, 2023 IPO Listing Date: March 27, 2023

You can take a look at IPO subscription standing and IPO allotment standing on their respective pages.

- Advertisement -

How to use Bright Outdoor Media IPO? You can follow Bright Outdoor Media IPO by means of ASBA to be had to your checking account. Just pass to the web financial institution login and follow by means of your checking account by way of settling on the Bright Outdoor Media IPO within the Invest phase. The different choice you’ll follow Bright Outdoor Media IPO by means of IPO bureaucracy obtain by means of the BSE website online. Check out the Bright Outdoor Media bureaucracy – click on BSE IPO Forms obtain, fill and put up to your financial institution or along with your dealer.

₹ in Crores Year Revenue Expense PAT 2020 ₹71.51 ₹69.27 ₹1.71 2021 ₹24.04 ₹23.50 ₹1.08 2022 ₹50.46 ₹47.27 ₹2.59 2023 6M ₹44.97 ₹36.61 ₹4.20

Check Bright Outdoor Media IPO valuations element like Earning Per Share (EPS), Price/Earning P/E Ratio, Return on Net Worth (RoNW), and Net Asset Value (NAV) main points.

Earning Per Share (EPS): ₹2.56 in line with Equity Share Price/Earning P/E Ratio: 57.03 Return on Net Worth (RoNW): 7.04% Net Asset Value (NAV): ₹36.33 in line with Equity Share

Peer Group

Yogesh Jiwanlal Lakhani

Jagruti Yogesh Lakhani

- Advertisement -

Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd

Phone: +91-22-6263 8200

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.bigshareonline.com

Check Bright Outdoor Media IPO allotment standing on Bigshare website online URL. Click Here

SHRENI SHARES PRIVATE LIMITED

Company Address

Bright Outdoor Media Limited

801, eighth Floor, Crescent Tower, Near Morya House,

Fame Infinity Mall, Off New Link Road,

Andheri (West), Mumbai 400 053

Phone: 022 – 6714 0000

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.brightoutdoor.com/

Bright Outdoor Media IPO FAQs

What is Bright Outdoor Media IPO? Bright Outdoor Media IPO is an NSE SME IPO. They are going to elevate ₹55.48 Crores by means of IPO. The factor is priced at ₹146 in line with fairness proportion. The IPO is to be indexed on NSE. When Bright Outdoor Media IPO will open? The IPO is to open on March 14, 2023 for NII, and Retail Investors. What is Bright Outdoor Media IPO Investors Portion? The traders’ portion for NII is 50%, and Retail is 50%. How to Apply the Bright Outdoor Media IPO? You can follow Bright Outdoor Media IPO by means of ASBA on-line by means of your checking account. You too can follow for ASBA on-line by means of UPI thru your inventory agents. You too can follow by means of your inventory agents by way of filling up the offline shape. How to Apply the Bright Outdoor Media IPO thru Zerodha? Log in to Console in Zerodha Website or in Application. Go to Portfolio and Click on IPO. You will see the IPO Name “Bright Outdoor Media”. Click on Bid Button. Enter your UPI ID, Quantity, and Price. Submit IPO Application Form. Now pass for your UPI App on Net Banking or BHIM App to Approve the mandate. Open Demat Account with Zerodha How to Apply the Bright Outdoor Media IPO thru Upstox? Log in to Upstox Application along with your credentials. Select the IPO. You will see the IPO Name “Bright Outdoor Media”. Click on Bid Button. Confirm your software. Now pass for your UPI App on Net Banking or BHIM App to Approve the mandate. Open Demat Account with Upstox How to Apply the Bright Outdoor Media IPO thru Paytm Money? Log in to Paytm Money Application along with your credentials. Select the IPO. You will see the IPO Name “Bright Outdoor Media”. Click on Bid Button. Confirm your software. Now pass for your UPI App on Net Banking or BHIM App to Approve the mandate. Open Demat Account with Paytm Money What is Bright Outdoor Media IPO Size? Bright Outdoor Media IPO dimension is ₹55.48 crores. What is Bright Outdoor Media IPO Price Band? Bright Outdoor Media IPO Price Band is ₹146 in line with fairness proportion. What is Bright Outdoor Media IPO Minimum and Maximum Lot Size? The IPO bid is 1000 stocks with ₹146,000. What is Bright Outdoor Media IPO Allotment Date? Bright Outdoor Media IPO allotment date is March 22, 2023. What is Bright Outdoor Media IPO Listing Date? Bright Outdoor Media IPO record date is March 27, 2023. The IPO to checklist on BSE SME.

Note: The Bright Outdoor Media IPO main points are introduced formally. The IPO gray marketplace top class (Bright Outdoor Media IPO Premium) is up to date at the respective web page. You can take a look at our IPO gray marketplace web page for day-to-day updates.)

Follow for the upcoming IPO news and their critiques, additionally stay following us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. For our newest movies, subscribe to our YouTube channel.