Score: Dallas Stars vs. Seattle Kraken

SEATTLE — Miro Heiskanen scored 3:26 into additional time to present the Dallas Stars a 4-3 win in opposition to the Seattle Kraken on Saturday night time.

Roope Hintz, Mason Marchment and Joe Pavelski additionally scored for Dallas, which has received 5 of the closing six. Jake Oettinger had 28 saves.

“It just shows the resiliency of our group,” Marchment stated. “I don’t think there was a doubt we were going to come back and win that one. We played a great game, great road game and that was a huge win.”

Oliver Bjorkstrand, Jordan Eberle and Ryan Donato scored, and Vince Dunn had two assists for the Kraken, who misplaced two in a row. Phillip Grubauer stopped 22 pictures.

The Kraken managed the puck for just about all the additional time, however after the Stars received a faceoff Heiskanen took a move from Max Domi and fired within the winner.

“That used to be a super move via Maxi,” Heiskanen stated. “It’s been a while since our last overtime win, so it’s great, of course. And it was a huge comeback win for us.”

The closing time Dallas had an additional time function used to be on Dec. 12 in opposition to Detroit, even if the Stars have had 3 shootout wins since then.

"I think we did all the right things and sometimes it's just not going to go your way," Donato stated. "They have numerous just right guys that may capitalize on a split-second alternative. We had numerous just right possibilities on the finish, however it's what it's."

Imagine no longer staying up for this one 😅 https://t.co/hNbdLLl313 — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) March 12, 2023

After a scoreless first duration, the Stars broke at 4:51 of the second one with Hintz’s thirty second function of the season. The rating used to be arrange via a rebound off Grubauer towards the left circle, and Esa Lindell fired a cross-ice move to Hintz in the precise circle, leaving an open web as Grubauer couldn’t dive again around the crease in time.

The Kraken evened the rating not up to 3 mins later, as Dunn fired a shot from close to the blue line that used to be deflected via Matty Beniers and Eberle in entrance of the online. Beniers used to be to begin with given credit for the rating, but it surely used to be later modified to Eberle. It used to be Eberle’s fifteenth.

Dallas regained the lead about halfway via the second one duration. After the Stars received a faceoff of their offensive zone, Marchment deflected Ryan Suter’s shot previous Grubauer for his twelfth.

Donato tied the sport once more at 2-2 halfway in the course of the 3rd duration together with his thirteenth function.

The Kraken took the lead when Bjorkstrand scored a power-play function with 3:25 left, however Pavelski tied it 3-3 with simply over a minute left as he took benefit after Grubauer misplaced his stick in a flurry of job in entrance of the online.

Dallas trainer Pete DeBoer stated his workforce didn’t display any fear after Bjorkstrand’s function.

“Honestly, I think we felt pretty confident. I think we’d played a real good game to that point,” DeBoer stated. “The guys felt confident we’d get the goalie out and score a goal.”

Seattle’s Jamie Oleksiak seemed in his five hundredth occupation recreation. Oleksiak used to be drafted within the first spherical via Dallas in 2011 and performed 286 video games for the Stars. He is the 123rd participant in NHL historical past to play his five hundredth recreation in opposition to a former workforce. … Dunn prolonged his level streak to 9 video games. That ties his occupation prime and Seattle’s workforce report that he set previous this season. Dunn is the primary defenseman to have two separate nine-game level streaks in the similar season since Mike Green did for Washington in 2009-2010. … Hintz prolonged his level streak to 8 video games, the second-longest in his occupation. … Dallas used to be scoreless in its most effective power-play alternative. The Kraken have now killed off 31 of the closing 32 continual performs they’ve confronted.

