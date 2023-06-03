Brewers calling up former prospect Jon Singleton, who hasn’t been in MLB since 2015, per report

According to FanSided’s Robert Murray, the Milwaukee Brewers are selling first baseman Jon Singleton. This would possibly look like a minor transaction, however his adventure is attention-grabbing. He temporarily become a best prospect, signed an important extension on his method to the majors, fizzled out, and hasn’t performed in MLB since 2015.

Singleton used to be an eighth-round draft select by way of the Phillies out of highschool in 2009. In 2011, he used to be traded to the Astros as a part of the deal that despatched Hunter Pence to the Phillies. By then, Singleton used to be one among baseball’s easiest potentialities. Heading into the 2012 season, he used to be ranked twenty seventh on MLB.com and thirty fourth on Baseball America.

In 2014, it used to be introduced that Singleton used to be about to be promoted to the Astros, and it used to be additionally published that Singleton and the Astros had reached a five-year, $10 million contract extension. This deal used to be an intriguing fit in phrases of years and cash. Singleton performed 114 video games for Houston in 2014-15, hitting .171/.290/.331 (76 OPS+) with 14 house runs, 50 RBI, and 151 strikeouts in 420 plate appearances.

Singleton remained with the Astros group till the 2017 season. He used to be then suspended for 100 video games because of a 3rd sure check for a drug of abuse. He used to be now not concerned in skilled baseball for a number of years in a while. However, he returned to play in the Mexican League, which is impartial of Major League Baseball, in 2021. For the 2022 season, he joined the Brewers’ group and spent all of the yr with Triple-A Nashville. Singleton hit 24 homers in 134 video games however had a batting reasonable of .219. He did organize to attract 117 walks, ensuing in his on-base share being .375.

Singleton has hit .259/.387/.489 with 8 doubles, a triple, 10 homers, 28 RBI, and 23 runs in 48 video games with Nashville. If he turns into an asset to the Brewers’ offense together with his on-base talents and average energy, it’ll be a exceptional tale. It can also be his first time taking part in Major League Baseball since October 2, 2015, assuming he seems in sport motion one day for the Brewers.