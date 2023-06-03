Brewers call up former prospect Jon Singleton, who hasn’t been in MLB since 2015

The Milwaukee Brewers just lately introduced the call-up of first baseman Jon Singleton, and whilst it’ll seem to be a minor transaction, his adventure makes it extraordinarily fascinating. Singleton used to be as soon as a emerging most sensible prospect, who signed a notable extension whilst heading to the majors, however fizzled out and hadn’t been in skilled baseball for the previous few years prior to his call-up.

Singleton started his baseball profession as an eighth-round draft select by means of the Phillies out of highschool in 2009. In 2011, he used to be traded to the Astros as a part of the Hunter Pence deal, and by means of then, he had transform one in every of baseball’s best possible possibilities. Heading into the 2012 season, he used to be ranked twenty seventh on MLB.com and thirty fourth on Baseball America.

In the midst of the 2014 season, Singleton used to be set to be promoted to the Astros and it used to be additionally introduced that he had agreed to a five-year, $10 million contract extension. The unusual fit with the years and greenbacks proved to be the precise transfer for Singleton. He gave the impression in 114 video games for Houston in 2014-15, hitting .171/.290/.331 (76 OPS+) with 14 homers, 50 RBI and 151 strikeouts in 420 plate appearances.

However, Singleton in the end remained with the Astros group till the tip of the 2017 season prior to being suspended for 100 video games for a 3rd sure check for a drug of abuse. Subsequently, he wasn’t in skilled baseball for the following a number of years prior to returning to play in the Mexican League in 2021. Later, he joined the Brewers’ group for the 2022 season and spent it all with Triple-A Nashville.

In 48 video games with Nashville this season, via Thursday, Singleton hit .259/.387/.489 with 8 doubles, a triple, 10 homers, 28 RBI and 23 runs and it is conceivable he’s going to finish up being an asset to the Brewers’ offense along with his on-base proportion and reasonable energy. If so, it will make for rather the tale.

If Singleton does seem in sport motion for the Brewers, it will mark his first MLB taking part in time since Oct. 2, 2015. The call-up of Singleton resulted in corresponding strikes the place Darin Ruf (proper knee laceration) and Tyrone Taylor (proper elbow pressure) have been positioned at the injured record and Blake Perkins used to be recalled.