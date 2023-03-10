Breno, Rowdies ready for opening night

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rowdies open the common season this weekend, and after they do, they’re going to have a well-recognized face in function.

Phil Breno’s again with the workforce on a full-time contract for 2023. He joined the workforce in July 2022, and he made essentially the most of his keep. Breno made a handful of crucial saves that helped Tampa Bay achieve the convention ultimate for a 3rd immediately 12 months.

- Advertisement -

The procedure took a short time, however the group rewarded him with a brand new deal this offseason.

“It wasn’t as cut and dry if I was coming back during the offseason,” Phil mentioned after Friday’s apply. “But they wanted me enough to the point where they worked to get me. I was very happy with that. I really didn’t want to be anywhere else.”

Breno breathed a sigh of aid when the Rowdies introduced him again, however he additionally mentioned it motivated him to check out and take his sport to the following degree.

- Advertisement -

“I know the Rowdies have a really good reputation. Really intense, professional environment. I just wanted to meet that level, and if I didn’t meet it, I wanted to exceed it,” he defined. “I look at this as I’m constantly working. Nothing is ever given to me. So I just want to constantly come out every single day and prove myself and earn the spot as opposed to just falling into it.”

Tampa Bay misplaced former captain and all-time main scorer Seba Guenzatti to unfastened company this offseason. They suffered every other massive blow after they misplaced reigning league MVP Leo Fernandes for the 12 months with a torn Achilles’ tendon this preseason.

But as head trainer Neill Collins enters his 6th season with the workforce, he looks like they are absolutely in a position to staying within the best tier of USL Championship franchises.

- Advertisement -

“I think we’ve recruited a lot of really good, talented people. But I think we have a lot of great attitude,” Collins mentioned Friday. “The team that comes out on top is not necessarily the best team, but the ones that are able to deal with those challenges and rise to the occasion.”

The Rowdies host Indy Eleven, who signed the aforementioned Guenzatti, Saturday night. Kickoff from Al Lang Stadium is about for 7:30.