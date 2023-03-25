Breaking down the politics behind the New York budget talks

It’s the busiest time of 12 months in the state Capitol as lawmakers and the governor hammer out the main points of a state budget that would finally end up being neatly over $200 billion. Political strategist Jack O’Donnell says Gov. Kathy Hochul is having a look to position a “personal stamp” in this budget.

For many years, the budget was once negotiated behind closed doorways with simply 3 males in the room. The doorways of the room the place the budget negotiations occur would possibly nonetheless be closed, however there will likely be two ladies, Hochul and Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, together with Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie.

Despite having keep an eye on of all the statewide places of work and legislative supermajorities, the budget might be overdue because of an intraparty struggle amongst the Democrats. O’Donnell says the budget is a part of an ongoing fight on whether or not the Democratic Party is a “center-left or a “far-left” celebration.

While the budget is due on April 1, the govt gained’t essentially close down with out an settlement. But the lawmakers will want to come to an settlement on a temporary deal through April 3 to be certain state workers are paid when paychecks cross out on April 6.