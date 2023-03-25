North Texas soccer player regains ability to walk after injury

Emily Ahern mentioned she knew in an instant her injury was once other.

CARROLLTON, Texas — Emily Ahern, a junior at Hebron High School, doesn’t take days off when it comes to soccer.

"I honestly don't remember when I started playing," she mentioned. "It's been so long."

Last 12 months, even though, she misplaced her ability to play and to even walk.

“It felt like something was sharp, something was pulling really hard, and I was like, ‘This isn’t normal, this isn’t ok’,” she mentioned. “My leg just gave out going to the bus, and I was like something is really wrong.”

After a go back and forth to the ER, she in the end ended up within the care of Dr. Jacob Sexton, a sports activities medication specialist at Children's Health.

“I’ve been in sports medicine around two decades now or related to it,” he mentioned. “That’s the first time I’ve ever seen something happen like this.”

Through a chain of checks, they realized a quad injury Emily suffered had swelled, hanging power on her nerves, like chopping a cord or squeezing a hose, growing numbness sooner than a lack of feeling and movement.

"It's a lot of stress. It's a lot of panic. It's a lot of everything can't be ripped away from me right now," Ahern mentioned. "It was a lot of tears. I was mad at everyone. I was mad at the world. I was mad at the situation mostly and I didn't know what to do with myself if I didn't have soccer."

Physical therapists used electrified needles making an attempt to mainly jumpstart her muscle. Ahern mentioned she may see it twitching however couldn’t really feel anything else.

“In the back of my mind I’m always concerned, am I going to get them back to where they were?” Sexton mentioned.

Slowly, feeling returned, then strolling, and months later, working.

“I really spent that first whole month saying, ‘Hey, this is going to be a slow process. You’re not going to get better in a month. You’re not going to get better in two months,'” Sexton mentioned.

“It was more of like a snowball effect,” Ahern mentioned. “The more I could do, the more I wanted to do — the more I was pushing myself to do it.”

Six months after the injury, she was once again taking part in each for Hebron High School and her membership workforce, and now hopes to play in faculty.