Bradley Gillespie, convicted killer who escaped Ohio prison, died of drowning, autopsy shows

A up to date autopsy concluded that Bradley Gillespie, who escaped from a correctional facility in northwest Ohio, died from drowning. Gillespie, who used to be 50 years previous, used to be reported lacking on May twenty third at the side of any other guy who controlled to flee with him from the Allen Oakwood Correctional Institution in Lima. They hid themselves in a trash can so as to get away. The different guy, James Lee, a 47-year-old, used to be stuck the following day via the police in Henderson, Kentucky. He used to be chased after a police pursuit of a stolen automobile resulted in a crash and foot chase. Gillespie’s frame used to be discovered 4 to 5 days after he used to be reported lacking within the Ohio River just about the realm the place he used to be final observed. Gillespie used to be in prison since 2016 and convicted of a double murder. Lee used to be serving a sentence for housebreaking and safecracking. Toxicology effects were not but to be had.





Bradley Gillespie is observed in an undated photograph.

Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction





Upon Gillespie’s get away, a legal investigation via the Ohio State Highway Patrol used to be introduced. Moreover, a significant and 3 corrections officials on the jail had been put on paid administrative go away, and additional motion can be taken in opposition to others consistent with the continued inner investigation via the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction. The actual quantity of annual escapes from federal prisons is not “readily available,” consistent with a Bureau of Prison spokesperson who showed to CBS News. Federal and state jail information are tricky to acquire since each and every machine has its personal definition of an get away and data the knowledge accordingly.

Cara Tabachnick and Alex Sundby contributed to this text.