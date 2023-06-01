



Surveillance video was once launched by way of police Wednesday of a automotive burglar in Miramar.

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Miramar police are looking for a person who was once captured on surveillance video breaking into multiple vehicles past due at night time. The burglaries took place in the realm of Ramona Street and Casablanca Drive. - Advertisement - Video presentations him riding a smaller, black SUV or crossover automobile. Police didn’t in an instant verify whether or not any pieces had been stolen from the focused vehicles. Anyone with information in regards to the burglar’s id is requested to name Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. Need to Identify: This suspect dedicated multiple automobile burglaries in the realm of Ramona St. and Casablanca Dr. He was once seen riding a smaller, black SUV or crossover automobile. Anyone w/ information. on his id is instructed to touch @crimestoppers2 at 954-493-TIPS. You can… pic.twitter.com/XdGrNatXMZ — Miramar Police (@MiramarPD) May 31, 2023 - Advertisement - Copyright 2023 by way of – All rights reserved.

