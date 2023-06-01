MIRAMAR, Fla. – Miramar police are looking for a person who was once captured on surveillance video breaking into multiple vehicles past due at night time.

The burglaries took place in the realm of Ramona Street and Casablanca Drive.

Video presentations him riding a smaller, black SUV or crossover automobile.

Police didn’t in an instant verify whether or not any pieces had been stolen from the focused vehicles.

Anyone with information in regards to the burglar’s id is requested to name Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

