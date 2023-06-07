Boppy newborn loungers still sold on Facebook despite recall, infant deaths

Comment on this tale Comment

Thousands of Boppy Company newborn loungers that had been deemed “too risky to remain on the market” are still available for purchase on Facebook Marketplace, federal protection regulators stated, despite the corporate recalling the preferred pillowlike merchandise in 2021 following a string of infant deaths related to them. In the previous decade, a minimum of 10 young children have died after being positioned on a Boppy lounger, consistent with Boppy and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. Most of them died of suffocation after being discovered rolled over onto their aspect or abdomen, they stated. - Advertisement -

“Until these sales are stopped, babies will continue to be at risk of death,” CPSC Commissioner Richard Trumka said in a remark, including that the company is striking power on Facebook mum or dad corporate Meta to take “effective action” and take away posts promoting the goods.

“Meta can and should be doing much more to save lives,” Trumka stated, including that the CPSC has made round 1,000 takedown requests to Meta every month over the past yr in regards to the sale of Boppy loungers.

Meta stated in a remark to the Associated Press that it used to be taking the problem “seriously” and that once the corporate reveals “listings that violate our rules, we remove them.” - Advertisement -

“Like other platforms where people can buy and sell goods, there are instances of people knowingly or unknowingly selling recalled goods on Marketplace,” it stated.

Baby deaths spur recall of three.3 million Boppy and Pottery Barn infant loungers

According to Boppy, 8 young children died between December 2015 and June 2020, and the CPSC stated Tuesday that two extra babies died in a while after the recall of round 3 million gadgets used to be introduced in September 2021. - Advertisement -

Boppy stated the 8 young children had been believed to have died of suffocation. The CPSC stated that of the 2 young children who died for the reason that recall, one rolled beneath an grownup pillow after being positioned on the lounger, death of positional asphyxiation, and the opposite “was placed on a Newborn Lounger in an adult bed with a parent and soft bedding and was later found deceased on the lounger.” The reason for demise used to be undetermined.

Trumka stated that the 2 post-recall deaths had been “unacceptable,” and referred to as on Meta to halt seek skill for the product on its platform.

The Boppy loungers recalled had been the Boppy Original Newborn Lounger, Boppy Preferred Newborn Lounger and Pottery Barn Kids Boppy Newborn Lounger, which have been up to now sold within the United States and Canada in numerous colours and designs.

At the time, Boppy advised consumers to “immediately stop using the Newborn Lounger,” and offered steps on how to obtain a refund.

The CPSC stated that young children “should always be placed on their backs to sleep” and urged that they’re laid “on a firm, flat surface in a crib, bassinet, or play yard.” The company added that the ones taking a look after babies “should never add blankets, pillows, padded crib bumpers, or other items to an infant’s sleeping environment.”

Britain’s National Health Service and UNICEF additionally advise other folks to not use pillows for young children below the age of one.