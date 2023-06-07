Actor Jay Johnston, known for ‘Bob’s Burgers’ character, arrested on Capitol riot charges

An actor known for his roles on the comedy tv presentations “Bob’s Burgers” and “Mr. Show with Bob and David” used to be arrested Wednesday on charges that he joined a mob of Donald Trump supporters in confronting law enforcement officials throughout the U.S. Capitol riot, court docket information display.

Jay Johnston, 54, of Los Angeles, used to be arrested there on charges together with civil dysfunction, a prison. He is predicted to make his preliminary court docket look in California on Wednesday. An legal professional for Johnston did not right away reply to a phone name and textual content message in the hunt for remark.

Video photos captured Johnston pushing towards police and serving to rioters who attacked officials guarding an front to the Capitol in a tunnel on the Lower West Terrace, in line with an FBI agent’s affidavit. Johnston held a stolen police protect over his head and handed it to different rioters throughout the assault on Jan. 6, 2021, the affidavit says.

Johnston “was close to the entrance to the tunnel, turned back and signaled for other rioters to come towards the entrance,” the agent wrote.

Johnston used to be the voice of the nature Jimmy Pesto on Fox’s “Bob’s Burgers.” The Daily Beast reported in December 2021 that Johnston was “banned” from the animated show after the Jan. 6 attack.

Johnston appeared on “Mr. Show with Bob and David,” an HBO sketch comedy series that starred Bob Odenkirk and David Cross. His credits also include small parts on the television show “Arrested Development” and in the movie “Anchorman,” starring Will Ferrell.

United Airlines records show Johnston booked a round-trip flight from Los Angeles to Washington, D.C., departing on Jan. 4, 2021, and returning a day after the riot, according to the FBI. Thousands of people stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 after attending then-President Donald Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally.

While the mob attacked police in the tunnel with pepper spray and other weapons, Johnston helped other rioters near the tunnel pour water on their faces and then joined in pushing against the line of officers, the FBI says.

“The rioters coordinated the timing of the pushes by yelling ‘Heave! Ho!’” the affidavit says.

Three current or former associates of Johnston identified him as a riot suspect from photos that the FBI published online, according to the agent. The FBI said one of those associates provided investigators with a text message in which Johnston acknowledged being at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

“The news has presented it as an attack. It actually wasn’t. Thought it kind of turned into that. It was a mess. Got maced and tear gassed and I found it quite untastic,” Johnston wrote, in line with the FBI.

More than 1,000 other folks were charged with federal crimes for their behavior on the Capitol on a Jan. 6. More than 500 of them were sentenced, with over part getting phrases of imprisonment starting from seven days to 18 years, in line with an Associated Press overview of court docket information.