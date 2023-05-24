Bobby Miller debut: Dodgers’ top pitching prospect strikes out five in first MLB start

With the continued accidents to their pitching group of workers, the Los Angeles Dodgers won an amazing spice up from their top pitching prospect, Bobby Miller. In his MLB debut at Truist Park (GameTracker), Miller held off the first position Atlanta Braves, permitting only one run in five innings, putting out five, and hitting 100 mph six instances at the radar gun. He was once electrical all over the sport.

Miller gave up a run in the first inning because of a Sean Murphy unmarried and an Austin Riley double, however then the 24-year-old righty retired 12 of the closing 16 batters he confronted, together with 9 of the general 10. His first occupation strikeout sufferer was once Sam Hilliard.

The Dodgers needed to depend on Miller, along side Gavin Stone who made his 2d big-league start in Monday’s sequence opener, because of a decimated pitching rotation brought about via accidents. Joining the injured checklist lately have been Dustin May (flexor pronator) and Julio Urías (hamstring). They have been already with out the injured Walker Buehler (Tommy John surgical procedure), Michael Grove (groin), and Ryan Pepiot (indirect).

“It’s a great opportunity for these young pitchers,” supervisor Dave Roberts advised MLB.com. “They’re both talented… So, I think that the only way to look at it is, you’ve got to embrace this opportunity for these guys. And it’s up to all of us to make them feel comfortable and perform at a high level, because it shouldn’t be on Bobby… to carry the brunt.”

The Dodgers decided on Miller with the No. 29 pick out in the 2020 MLB draft, and he was once ranked the crew’s No. 2 prospect getting into the season. Our R.J. Anderson wrote, “Miller, the 29th pick in 2020 by way of Louisville, is in line to be the next one. He’s all but certain to make his big-league debut sometime in 2023… Miller has loud stuff, including a triple-digits fastball and a promising slider and changeup, and he’s taken well to a mechanical overhaul as a professional that truncated his arm stroke…”

Prior to his call-up, Miller had a 5.65 ERA in 4 Triple-A begins. His 95 pitches in the sport towards the Braves have been a season top, as Miller threw 55, 54, 68, and 76 pitches in his 4 Triple-A outings.

Despite the demanding situations, the Dodgers stay in first position in the NL West with a document of 30-19.