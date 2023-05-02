Blackberry picking in Houston: ‘You-pick’ farms near you





Attention Houstonians: it is time to transfer from strawberry picking to blackberry picking! Blackberry season in Houston begins in May and lasts till mid-June, and fortunately there are 4 farms across the space the place you can choose your personal. Before you head out, be sure you name or take a look at each and every farm’s web site or social media pages to substantiate that the fields are open, as they will shut on occasion to let the fruit ripen.

One of the farms the place you can choose blackberries is Atkinson Farms in Spring. This circle of relatives farm has been handed down thru 4 generations of farmers and has greater than 100 acres of land dedicated to seasonal culmination and veggies. Admission to the blackberry fields prices $3, and the berries themselves are $4.99 according to pound. In addition to freshly picked produce, the farm additionally has an onsite retailer that sells farm-raised meats. For up-to-date information on Atkinson Farms, talk over with their Facebook web page.

Another choice for blackberry picking is Neal’s Berry Farm in Waller. In addition to blackberries, this farm shall we you choose nectarines, inexperienced onions, radishes, beets, and sunflowers. The farm fees a $3 access rate and $6 according to pound for the fruit you choose. Vegetables price $2.50 according to pound, and sunflowers are $1 according to stem. Neal’s Berry Farm recommends that blackberry pickers wait a couple of weeks till the berries are ripe earlier than beginning.

Froberg’s Farm in Alvin may be open for blackberry picking, even if provides are lately restricted. In addition to blackberries, in addition they have strawberries, inexperienced beans, squash, English peas, zinnias, and sunflowers. Bring a few bucks with you, as admission to the blackberry fields is $3, and required buckets are $2. The price for each and every pound of blackberries is $4. Be certain to test the farm’s Facebook web page for the newest information on hours and to be had actions. While you’re there, take a look at the rustic retailer that sells jams, dried culmination, and pickled veggies.

Finally, Jollisant Family Farm in Plantersville provides strawberry picking at the side of different veggies, even if the blackberry fields are lately closed till additional realize. When the fields open, admission is $2 according to individual, and picking baskets are equipped for $7 according to pound. Keep a watch on their Facebook web page to determine when the blackberry fields will open.

Remember, earlier than you head out for some blackberry picking, put on sunscreen and know that some farms would possibly not permit out of doors buckets or pets. Now that you know the place you can opt for blackberry picking in Houston, get in a position to experience some scrumptious, recent fruit!