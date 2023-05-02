Jonas Brothers concerts: Texas dates, shows, tickets

The Jonas Brothers are embarking on a excursion beginning in August with more than one presentations in Texas. “FIVE ALBUMS. ONE NIGHT. THE TOUR” will contain all 35 presentations, together with 4 within the band’s house state. The first live performance will happen in Arlington, on the subject of the outdated Westlake stomping grounds of the Texas-raised band of brothers. Globe Life Field, house of the Texas Rangers, introduced the news, and the Jonas Brothers will carry out on Wednesday, August 30. The Moody Center in Austin will host the gang on Sunday, September 3. At the AT&T Center in San Antonio, fanatics can catch them in motion on Thursday, October 5. And the gang will wrap up their Texas excursion with a live performance on the Toyota Center in Houston on Saturday, October 7.

The price ticket registration procedure might be very similar to the only used for the Jonas Brothers’ secret live shows in April. Registration is open from now till Saturday, May 6, at 10:59 p.m. CST. Fans will have to have a Ticketmaster account to sign up and might be decided on lottery-style to obtain get right of entry to codes. Those with codes will wait in a digital line to get an opportunity to shop for a price ticket. Anyone who does now not obtain a code might be waitlisted and should purchase any leftover tickets. Citi and Verizon may even have presales on May 10 from 10 a.m. to ten p.m., and tickets will cross on auction on Friday, May 12, at 10 a.m. at the Jonas Brothers’ web site.

