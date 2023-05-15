Birds and insects need water sources, just like plants

Hummingbirds meet their hydration wishes by means of sugar-water feeders and nectar-producing flora. They nonetheless need water to wash and stay cool, however a conventional birdbath is simply too deep. “They can drown in it, or they’ll sit on the edge, but they won’t go in,” says Sandy Lockerman, a federally approved hen bander in Harrisburg, Pa.

In nature, a rain bathe, shallow movement or waterfall spray does the trick. But you’ll be able to alter an ordinary birdbath to make it appropriate for hummers. Attach a mister or dripper to the tub and fill it with rocks, or position rocks atop a low-gurgling fountain to imitate a gradual movement. In all instances, be certain that the water is shallow.