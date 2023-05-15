Suzhou Intermediate Court introduced the sentence on in opposition to Liang Chengyun.

An American citizen charged with spying in China has been sentenced to life in jail after it was once printed that he have been held for over two years.

Suzhou Intermediate Court introduced the sentence in opposition to 78-year-old Liang Chengyun, often referred to as John Shing-Wan Leung, in a press free up on Monday. Leung additionally held everlasting residency in Hong Kong.

He “was found guilty of espionage, sentenced to life imprisonment, deprived of political rights for life, and confiscated personal property of RMB 500,000,” officers stated in a remark translated by way of ABC News.

Leung have been arrested on April 15, 2021, by way of the Chinese State Security Bureau, an investigation company an identical to the FBI or CIA within the U.S., the court docket stated.

This is a creating tale. Please take a look at again for updates.