Bill would allow $500 fine for sending unsolicited, unwanted nudes | Michigan

(The Center Square) – A Michigan bill aims to allow a misdemeanor punishable by a $500 fine levied against those who send unsolicited naked pictures to people who don’t want them.

If the bill passes both chambers and is signed into law, House Bill 4535 would apply to those 18 years or older who knowingly transmit electronically to another legal adult a sexually explicit video or image if the recipient doesn’t consent to receive the item.

- Advertisement -

Bill sponsor Rep. Lori Stone, D-Warren, hasn’t yet responded to The Center Square’s request for comment.

The bill would punish unsolicited nude photos with a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of not more than $500.

However, the bill allows the recipient of an unwanted sexual video or image to bring a civil lawsuit against the sender to secure an injunction, actual damage for emotional distress, or reasonable attorney fees – whichever is greater.

- Advertisement -

The bill defines a nude video or image as displaying a male’s genitalia or anus, or for females, video or photos of nipples or areola. The bill aims to combat people air-dropping nudes to proximate strangers, as well as sending nudes via social media.

Similar bills have been passed in Texas and Virginia.

The bill was referred to the Committee on Criminal Justice.