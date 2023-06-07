Former Florida State WR Travis Rudolph found not guilty on all counts in murder trial

Former Florida State large receiver Travis Rudolph used to be found not guilty Wednesday on all counts in connection to a deadly capturing out of doors his house greater than two years in the past. Citing self protection, Rudolph pleaded not guilty to at least one depend of first-degree murder and 3 counts of tried first-degree murder.

On April 7, 2021, government replied to experiences of a double-shooting in Lake Park in Palm Beach County, Florida, the place they found one sufferer lifeless and some other injured after 4 males arrived at Rudolph’s doorstep to confront Rudolph a couple of dispute he had together with his female friend. The change was violent, and Rudolph used to be arrested on the scene. He used to be later launched on a $160,000 money bond and required to stay on area arrest.

Rudolph signed with the Seminoles as a blue-chip prospect in 2014 out of West Palm Beach, Florida. He performed in all 13 video games as a freshman prior to main Florida State in 2015 with 59 catches for 916 yards and 7 touchdowns.

Rudolph used to be named a second-team All-ACC variety in 2016 and made up our minds to forgo his ultimate 12 months of collegiate eligibility to go into the 2017 NFL Draft. He went undrafted and signed with the New York Giants as a loose agent, the place he spent two seasons. In 2018, he tore his ACL as a member of the Miami Dolphins’ observe squad and has not seemed in the NFL since.