Bijan Robinson jersey number: Falcons reveal first-round RB will wear same number as franchise legend

Bijan Robinson has been decided on as the primary working again within the best 20 of the NFL Draft in 5 years. He will have the privilege of sporting the ball for the Atlanta Falcons in the following few seasons, which is without doubt one of the most famous dashing offenses within the NFL. Bijan will have immense expectancies thrust upon him, particularly since he will don the jersey number of a mythical participant from the previous.

According to the group’s announcement, Bijan will be noticed dressed in No. 7 for the Falcons, which used to be as soon as worn by way of Michael Vick, who used to be one of the vital electrifying gamers within the league all the way through the 2000s. Younghoe Koo used to wear No. 7, however he will transfer to another number for the impending season.

- Advertisement -

Bijan is predicted to be a the most important element of the Falcons’ dashing assault since they have been ranked 3rd within the NFL final season with a mean of 159.9 rush yards in step with recreation and 2nd in rush-play proportion (55.3%). Bijan has proved his skill in faculty after gaining the fourth best number of rush yards (3,410) in Texas program’s historical past. He recorded 258 carries for 1,580 yards and 18 touchdowns final season, having an excellent reasonable of 6.1 yards in step with deliver, whilst additionally averaging 16.5 yards in step with catch (19 catches).

Bijan shared his aspirations, “I just want to be a piece in that offense, man, and do as much as I can no matter where they line me up at. I’m just trying to help the offense. Obviously, help the whole team. You know, make us the team that we are. I know that the rushing attack is really, really good, with a really good running back already. Man, I just want to go in there and learn from him and be a good teammate, and hopefully we can make something special happen out of it.”

Younghoe Koo is the one Falcons participant to wear No. 7 after Vick made his go out. He made it to the Pro Bowl in 2020. During his six-season stint with the franchise, Vick accomplished 3 Pro Bowls and led the NFL in yards in step with deliver 4 instances. He additionally made historical past by way of turning into the primary quarterback to hurry for 1,000 yards in a season.

- Advertisement -

Vick has the best-ever document for working yards by way of a quarterback with 6,109 and a mean of seven.0 yards in step with deliver. It is keep in mind that that the Falcons could be elated to have Bijan Robinson mirror even a fragment of Vick’s historical yards-per-carry reasonable within the subsequent 4 years.