Wednesday, May 3, 2023
type here...
Florida

Kevin McCarthy pledges continued aid for Ukraine

By accuratenewsinfo
0
0
Kevin McCarthy pledges continued aid for Ukraine



House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has pledged his company and ongoing strengthen for Ukraine all through a seek advice from to Israel. McCarthy made this declaration in a public deal with, marking his maximum public and forceful stance at the factor thus far. To talk about the newest tendencies within the battle, CBS News enlisted the experience of Charles Kupchan, a senior fellow on the Council on Foreign Relations and a professor of world family members at Georgetown University. To keep knowledgeable on breaking news, reside occasions, and unique reporting, turn on your browser notifications.

Previous article
Fed poised to raise interest rates Wednesday for a 10th time
Next article
Bijan Robinson jersey number: Falcons reveal first-round RB will wear same number as franchise legend

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks