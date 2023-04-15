Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan thanks “Appa” Sania Mirza for extravagant gifts Rs 1.21 lakhs : Bollywood News

MC Stanthe emerging famous person of the song industryhas just lately been making headlines for his love for all issues expensiveway prior to he seemed within the Salman Khan-hosted displayBigg Boss 16. For the unversedthe younger rapper’s one of the most are living periods went viral on social mediawhen he used to be flaunting his “Rs 80 Hazaar Ke Shoes.” From outsized gold chains diamond-studded watches to flamboyant fur coats crowd pleasing fashion designer sneakersMC Stan has been embracing the arena of luxurious with open palms. SmartlySania Mirza has made two new additions to MC Stan’s extravagant equipment value Rs 1.21 lakhs.

Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan thanks “Appa” Sania Mirza for extravagant gifts Rs 1.21 lakhs

For the unversedlatelyMC Sania had been snapped partying assembly. And nowas an elder sisterSania showered gifts value lakhs on MC Stan. Not too long agoStan took to his verified social media maintain shared a photofeaturing gifts he won from Sania. It features a pair of black Nike sneakers Balenciaga shades. The blended price of the 2 is estimated to be round Rs 1.21 lakhs.

Expressing his gratitudethe 23-year-old rapper wrote“Appreciate it Appaty @mirzasaniar,” at the side of his trademark line”Tera ghar jayega isme!!”

Coming to the pro frontsoon after profitable the Bigg Boss 16 trophyhe introduced his national Hasti Ka Basti excursion. It started on March 3 in his place of birth Pune will finish on May 7 along with his Delhi live performance. So farhe has carried out in PuneMumbaiBengaluruHyderabad Indorehis upcoming concert events had been scheduled to be held at NagpurAhmedabadJaipurKolkata Delhi.

