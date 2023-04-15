No. 8/8 Softball drops Friday night’s matchup









AUSTIN, TX – From the primary pitch of the weekend’s series-opening sport, it was once all Kansas as Texas fell to the Jayhawks, 9-3, on Friday.

With the sport’s first pitch coming at 6:03 PM CT, Kansas had a runner in scoring place by way of 6:04 after Shayna Espy despatched the 0-0 pitch off the right-centerfield wall for a double for the primary of the Jayhawks’ 4 further base hits at the night time. Two batters later, Olivia Bruno despatched a 2-1 pitch over the left-centerfield fence for a three-run house run to push Kansas forward 3-0.

- Advertisement -

Two innings later, Bruno’s 2nd house run in as many at bats within the sport highlighted Kansas’ 2nd three-run inning of the sport.

Texas struck again within the fourth with a two-run double off the bat of Reese Atwood , however Kansas spoke back with two extra runs within the most sensible of the 5th. The Longhorns’ absolute best strive at a come-from-behind rally got here all through the ground of the 6th when Texas re-loaded the bases — after scoring one on a sacrifice fly — with two outs and the prospective game-tying run on deck. However, a strikeout ended the danger.

Kansas prolonged its lead with a two-out, solo house run within the most sensible of the 7th.

- Advertisement -

FROM HEAD COACH MIKE WHITE

“Well, I think you have to own a night like tonight and what happened out there. We talked about a lot of the stuff that we are doing and with five errors, you can’t beat anybody. And that was really uncharacteristic of us because we had been doing pretty well in that area over the last few games or so, but they exposed some things about us that we need to come out and work on.”

GAME NOTES

With Reese Atwood’s two-run double within the fourth inning, Texas will input Saturday afternoon’s sport as the one Division I softball program within the country with 3 learners student-athletes with 30-or-more RBI at the season.



two-run double within the fourth inning, Texas will input Saturday afternoon’s sport as the one Division I softball program within the country with 3 learners student-athletes with 30-or-more RBI at the season. - Advertisement - Friday night time’s sport marked the primary Big 12 Conference sport for Texas’ offense with out hitting a house run. Prior to the matchup with the Jayhawks, the Longhorns have hit no less than one house run in all 9 convention video games.

With Texas’ offense not able to hit no less than one house run all through Friday night time’s contest, a streak of 13 consecutive video games performed with no less than one house run was once snapped.

With Alyssa Washington’s hit by way of pitch all through the ground of the 6th inning, no less than one Longhorn batter has been hit with a pitch in 3 of Texas’ final 5 video games. Of the Longhorns’ 11 hit by way of pitches at the season, 4 have came about all through a Big 12 sport.

hit by way of pitch all through the ground of the 6th inning, no less than one Longhorn batter has been hit with a pitch in 3 of Texas’ final 5 video games. Texas’ two doubles at the night time marked essentially the most doubles in one Big 12 sport by way of the Longhorn offense this season. Of the Longhorns’ 10 Big 12 video games this season, Texas has hit no less than one double in seven, together with its final 5 in a row.



UP NEXT

Texas (34-9-1) will strive tie the weekend sequence when the 2 methods sq. off, once more, on Saturday, April 15 at 4:30 PM. The sequence finale — slated from Sunday — will start at 12 PM.



FOLLOW US

For the newest information at the group, apply @TexasSoftball on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. General athletic news can be discovered at @TexasLonghorns on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.