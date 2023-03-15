Big 12 Pro Day to debut in 2024 at The Star in Frisco

The Big 12 Pro Day, debuting in spring of 2024 at Ford Center at The Star would be the first-ever conference-wide professional day, changing conventional on-campus professional days.

FRISCO, Texas — The Big 12 Conference and NFL have introduced a partnership to release “Big 12 Pro Day.”

NFL officers described Big 12 Pro Day as "a reimagined Pro Day experience with state of the art medical and player skill assessments designed to maximize the student-athlete prospect experience." The Big 12 Pro Day, debuting in spring of 2024 at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, would be the first-ever conference-wide professional day, changing and advancing conventional on-campus professional days.

“The first-of-its-kind Big 12 Pro Day will provide our student-athletes an opportunity to showcase their talent and skill as they turn their NFL dreams into reality,” stated Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark. “Through this partnership with the NFL, Big 12 student-athletes will receive national media exposure across NFL Network and NFL Media platforms. We are thrilled to partner with the NFL to host this Pro Day, and we look forward to creating a special experience for our student-athletes.”

The Big 12 Pro Day can even be offering a role honest and non-football occupation networking alternatives for Big 12 student-athletes, officers stated in a unencumber.

The Big 12 Pro Day on-field workout routines shall be closed to the general public, however school soccer enthusiasts can attend the Big 12 Fan Fest outdoor of the development, which is able to come with particular VIP appearances, fan engagement reviews, monitors broadcasting NFL Network's protection of the Pro Day and extra.

“With the creation of a Big 12 Pro Day, our conference and Commissioner Yormark continue to prioritize the enhancement of the student-athlete experience,” stated TCU head trainer Sonny Dykes. “The Big 12’s partnership with the NFL, its programming through NFL Network and its powerful social media presence will provide an unbelievable amount of exposure for all the participants from each member institution and the conference as a whole. The opportunity to host this event in a first-class facility like The Star at the Dallas Cowboys’ complex is another positive for the student-athletes in preparing them for the next stage of their careers. It is a powerful statement on how the Big 12 is at the forefront of innovation.”

The Big 12 Pro Day protection shall be featured inside further NFL Network programming and promoted throughout NFL virtual and social channels.