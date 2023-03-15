Lindsay Lohan is expecting her first child







Lindsay Lohan will quickly enjoy `Labour Pains` (pun meant) because the Hollywood celebrity has printed she is expecting her first child with her husband, after tying the knot with the monetary consultant remaining 12 months.

The actress, 36, took to social media this night to percentage the glad news with her enthusiasts, who briefly flooded the mum-to-be with messages of beef up and had a good time in her glad news, studies Mirror.co.united kingdom.

The `Parent Trap` actress broke the news by means of posting a snap of a white babygrow on her Instagram account, with the phrases `coming quickly` written around the merchandise of clothes. “We are blessed and excited,” a thrilled Lindsay captioned the candy shot to her 12.4 million fans.

Nancy Myers, who wrote Lindsay`s 1998 hit movie, The Parent Trap, was once one of the most first celebrities to congratulate Lindsay on Instagram, writing: “Lindsay!!!!!! I`m so excited for you.”

Donatella Versace left a trio of celebrity emojis as a remark, whilst Paris Hilton`s mum Kathy wrote: “I am so happy for you.”

“CONGRATULATIONS QUEENN,” one fan gushed beneath the celebrity`s on-line expose.

“I knew it! I dreamt about you pregnant a few months ago!!!! Congratsss,” any other added, as a 3rd wrote: “Wow congrats mamaaaaaaaaaaa.”

Speaking on `The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon` in November, the `Freaky Friday` celebrity gushed how married existence was once “so special” and spread out about her private existence.

“It`s great. I met my person, and you never know if you`re going to find that in life,” she stated, quoted by means of Mirror.co.united kingdom. “He`s (Bader) an amazing man, I love him and we`re a great team.”

Lindsay, who lives in Dubai with her husband, fuelled being pregnant rumours in April remaining 12 months.

