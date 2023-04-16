Biden meets priest who gave Beau last rites at Irish shrine

The priest, a former U.S. Army chaplain, used to be as soon as assigned to the medical institution the place Biden’s son Beau died.

President Joe Biden used to be moved to tears on Friday right through a prevent at a Catholic shrine when he found out {that a} chaplain there had carried out last rites for his overdue son Beau Biden.

"It was incredible to see him," Biden stated later right through remarks at the foot of a cathedral in close by Ballina. "It gave the look of an indication."

Knock Shrine is a pilgrimage web site the place, in keeping with Catholic lore, the saints Mary, Joseph and John the Evangelist seemed close to a stone wall in 1879. Biden touched the remaining old wall, and toured the web site with priest Father Richard Gibbons.

Gibbons stated he found out previous within the day that the Father Frank O’Grady operating at the web site used to be the similar one who’d carried out last rites, a rite within the Catholic religion that spiritually prepares folks for loss of life, for Beau.

It's not unusual within the Catholic religion for monks to transport round to other posts right through their lives within the church. O'Grady is a former U.S. Army chaplain and used to be previously assigned to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, where Beau died in 2015 from brain cancer at the age of 46.

Gibbons stated he didn’t know in regards to the Biden connection till Friday.

“I told the president that,” Gibbons told BBC Ulster. “He wanted to meet him straightaway, so he dispatched a Secret Service agent to go and find him.”

He stated it used to be "a wonderful, spontaneous thing that happened."

“He was crying and it really affected him,” Gibbons stated of Biden. “Then we said a prayer, we said a decade of the rosary for his family, we lit a candle. Then he took a moment or two for private prayer.”

O’Grady instructed Irish nationwide broadcaster RTE that he used to be summoned to fulfill the president.

“He gave me a big hug, it was like a reunion. He told me he appreciated everything that was done,” he stated. “I hadn’t seen him really in eight years since Beau died. His son Hunter was there too, so we had a real reunion.”

O’Grady stated of the president, “He has been grieving a lot, but I think the grief is kind of going down a bit. We talked a little bit about how grief can take several years.”

The loss of life of his elder son rocked the president, who used to be vp at the time. He stated he selected to not run for president in 2016 partially on account of Beau’s loss of life. He talks of Beau regularly, together with right through a speech to the Irish parliament this week when he said it used to be his son who will have to had been status there as president.

After the talk over with to the shrine on Friday, Biden toured a hospice middle that shows a plaque commemorating his son.