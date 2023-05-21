Biden and McCarthy Set to Resume Debt Ceiling Negotiations

President Biden and Speaker Kevin McCarthy agreed on Sunday to meet on Monday afternoon to check out to jump-start talks geared toward warding off a default at the country’s debt, capping a tumultuous stretch of negotiations that faltered over the weekend as the 2 facets clashed over Republicans’ calls for to lower spending in trade for elevating the debt restrict.

Mr. McCarthy introduced the assembly, which used to be to happen after Mr. Biden’s go back from the Group of seven summit in Hiroshima, Japan, after he concluded a decision with the president on Sunday sounding extra sanguine than prior to in regards to the possibilities for a deal. The speaker stated House G.O.P. and White House negotiators would proceed talks on the Capitol later within the afternoon to lay the groundwork.

Mr. Biden “walked through some of the things that he’s still looking at, he’s hearing from his members; I walked through things I’m looking at,” Mr. McCarthy stated. “I felt that part was productive. But look — there’s no agreement. We’re still apart.”

Negotiators are running in opposition to a punishing clock. The debt ceiling, the statutory restrict at the govt’s energy to borrow to pay its duties, is projected to be reached once June 1.