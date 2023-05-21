2 killed when plane headed for Hawaii crashes in Pacific Ocean off Northern California

Authorities say two other people have been killed when a small plane headed for Hawaii crashed in the Pacific Ocean in a while after takeoff from Northern California

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. — Two other people have been killed when a small plane headed for Hawaii crashed in the Pacific Ocean in a while after takeoff from Northern California, federal officers stated Sunday.

The Viking Air DHC-6-400 Twin Otter crashed round 2:15 p.m. Saturday in the water about 40 miles (64 km) off the coast of Half Moon Bay, California, the National Transportation Safety Board stated in a commentary.

The U.S. Coast Guard discovered the submerged plane “and confirmed the pilot and copilot suffered fatal injuries,” the commentary stated. They have been the one other people on board, officers stated.

The turboprop airplane used to be en course from Santa Rosa, in Sonoma County north of San Francisco, to Honolulu, the Federal Aviation Administration stated.

The DHC-6-400 Twin Otter is a software airplane that seats 19 passengers, in line with the Viking Air web site.

Crews are operating to get well the plane. The NTSB and the FAA Administration will examine.

Half Moon Bay is a coastal group about 20 miles (32 km) south of San Francisco.