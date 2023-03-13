Best bets to win March Madness: Favorites, odds and top teams

The Huskies input on a 10-3 run, with the 3 losses coming through a blended 8 issues to NCAA event teams Xavier, Creighton and Marquette. No workforce has rebounded its personal ignored pictures higher than Connecticut, which has a national-best 39.2 offensive rebounding share. On protection, the Huskies have held opposing teams to a forty five.5 efficient box purpose share, which accounts for the truth that three-pointers are value greater than two-pointers; that ranks eleventh nationally. Opponents are capturing simply 30 p.c on three-pointers towards Connecticut. Coach Dan Hurley’s previous two Huskies teams have been crushed through lower-seeded teams within the first spherical of the NCAA event, however this yr the items is also in position for a longer run.