Hollywood in Texas: DFW city building large studio development

MANSFIELD, Texas — Along a dry patch of empty land, Mansfield Mayor Michael Evans sees the possibility of new expansion.

“We’re in the garden spot of Texas,” Evans said as he stood in the middle of 72 acres of undeveloped land along South 7th Street and Easy Drive.

That’s the place the city will wreck flooring on Mansfield Super Studios starting 2023.

The movie studio development, which targets to draw streaming products and services, might be a mini Hollywood in Texas.

“This is the place where dreamers come,” Evans said. “This is transforming this entire area. It’s movie magic, not only for Mansfield, but for the entire state of Texas.”

The mission, which has a beginning value of $70 million bucks, could have “clusters” with sound phases and mill areas, accommodations, eating places, espresso retail outlets, and retail house.

"You see possibilities," Evans stated as he appeared out on the open land.

According to the city, the mission is predicted to create 2,000 jobs and reel in large trade.

Super Studios CEO Angel Gracia, a filmmaker who directed the movie From Prada to Nada, is overseeing the studio development in Mansfield.

“This is a filmmaker’s studio designed through filmmakers for filmmakers,” Gracia stated.

Gracia instructed WFAA he decided on Mansfield because the position to construct his movie studios because of its simple get entry to to the airport and proximity to each downtowns.

“The studio welcomes everybody,” Gracia said. “Like that movie: it should be everything and everyone, because you have the possibility of creating anything from drama, cop shows, romantic comedies, award shows. “It’s only a breeding flooring for inventive probabilities.”

The website online might be in a position to generating big-budget movies and presentations.

Mansfield city leaders are positive about its possible after seeing the way in which movie has taken off in within sight towns.

In Fort Worth, the good fortune of Taylor Sheridan’s hit presentations, Yellowstone and 1883, has been a big spice up for the native financial system.

According to the Fort Worth Film Commission, since 2015, the movie trade has poured just about $600 million bucks into Fort Worth’s financial system.

“You see hope,” Evans stated.