Friday, May 26, 2023
type here...
Texas

Benbrook, Texas police searching for 13-year-old runaway

By accuratenewsinfo
0
0
Benbrook, Texas police searching for 13-year-old runaway



The police within the Tarrant County town of Benbrook have reached out to the general public to assist them find 13-year-old Alyiah Powell, who has now not been observed for greater than every week. Although Powell is described as a runaway, the police have expressed worry about her welfare because of the chance that she has been associating with folks hooked up to human trafficking.

The ultimate sighting of Powell was once on May seventeenth on the McDonald’s positioned at 4420 Western Center Boulevard in Fort Worth. It is thought that she may well be within the Dallas space and the police are willing to find her as temporarily as conceivable.

- Advertisement -

In look, Powell is described as 5-foot-7 and weighing roughly 100 kilos, with hazel eyes and brown hair with purple highlights. Notably, she has a tattoo of “1952” on her left-hand knuckles and an unidentified tattoo on certainly one of her ft. She may additionally have a nostril/lip ring and pretend eyelashes.

If any individual has any information that might assist find Alyiah Powell, they’re prompt to touch the Benbrook police at 817-249-2752 or Crimestoppers at 817-469-8477.

Previous article
Effort to fix tax error for Texas National Guard troops falls short
Next article
World’s largest triceratops skeleton exhibit opens at Glazer Children’s

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks