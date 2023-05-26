World’s largest triceratops skeleton exhibit opens at Glazer Children’s

A brand new exhibit that includes the arena’s largest triceratops skeleton is now open at Glazer Children’s Museum in Tampa, Florida. The skeleton, referred to as Big John, is so massive that its head by myself weighs greater than 770 kilos. Visitors to the museum can stand up shut and private with Big John, with the exhibit that includes tunnels with transparent domes in order that kids can pop up proper beneath the skeleton from beneath.

Big John arrived at the museum in February after being bought by way of Sidd Pagidipati and his spouse Ami for just about $8 million. The couple’s purpose used to be to show Big John within the Tampa Bay neighborhood. Big John will likely be on mortgage to Glazer Children’s for 3 years.

“I’d like in an effort to percentage that again with the neighborhood and produce dinosaurs to be right here as a result of now not everybody can shuttle, and now other people can right here to the youngsters’s museum and get a complete interactive, immersive enjoy with the largest triceratops on the earth by way of Guinness Book of World Records,” said Pagidipati.

Admission to the museum is $18; it’s open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. The museum asks that visitors reserve a time slot online to pace out attendance so that everyone gets a quality Big John experience, although this is not a requirement.

Paleontologist Walter Stein found Big John in South Dakota and said, “When I first saw it, the horn was absolutely massive. You could tell that Big John was big. This was an alpha big puppy. We knew from the debris field it had to be pretty complete too.” “To be in a kids’s museum right here is exceptional. This is optimistically going to encourage masses and 1000’s of youngsters to get into the sciences to turn out to be desirous about paleontology and geology and historical existence,” Stein added.