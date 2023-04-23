Bed Bath & Beyond files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Bed Bath & Beyond filed on Sunday for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The corporate’s 360 retail outlets — along side its 120 buybuy BABY retail outlets — are anticipated to stay open because the store starts its bankruptcy restructuring, consistent with (*11*) launched Sunday. Online gross sales also are anticipated to proceed.

- Advertisement - A buying groceries cart is observed at a Bed Bath & Beyond retailer in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., June 29, 2022. Andrew Kelly/Reuters

Sue Gove, president & CEO, mentioned the corporate would paintings “diligently to maximize value for the benefit of all stakeholders.”

- Advertisement -

“We deeply appreciate our associates, customers, partners, and the communities we serve, and we remain steadfastly determined to serve them throughout this process,” Gove mentioned.

In a submitting in U.S. Bankruptcy Court within the District of New Jersey, the corporate mentioned its liabilities totalled greater than $1 billion. The corporate mentioned in a unencumber it had secured financing of $240 million from Sixth Street Specialty Lending to enhance its operations right through the turnaround procedure.

The New Jersey-based corporate indexed debt, together with long-term liabilities, totalling about $5.2 billion in its most up-to-date quarterly submitting with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Its property have been about $4.4 billion, together with about $153 million in case or equivalents.

- Advertisement -

This is a growing tale. Please take a look at again for updates.