Jury sentences ex-Alief ISD coach to life





Former Alief ISD soccer coach David Temple has been sentenced to life in jail for the homicide of his pregnant spouse, after a Harris County jury deliberated for simply two hours. Temple had carried on a romantic affair, and the trial integrated testimony from his former mistress and his grownup son. Belinda Temple used to be discovered shot to demise within the couple’s Katy house in 1999, and Temple had in the past been attempted and convicted for her homicide in 2007 sooner than being granted a brand new trial in 2016. The newest trial noticed prosecutors argue that Temple had staged the crime scene to make it seem as though his spouse have been killed through an interloper. Temple will probably be eligible for parole in 17 years, when he’s 71.