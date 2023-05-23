Baylor names Blake Shapen starting QB: Incumbent holds off strong challenge from transfer Sawyer Robertson

On Tuesday, trainer Dave Aranda introduced that Blake Shapen has been named Baylor’s starting quarterback after a aggressive combat within the spring. Shapen received the activity over Mississippi State transfer Sawyer Robertson, who was once anticipated to be a strong contender.

In 2021, Shapen led the Bears to their first Big 12 championship victory after starting quarterback Gerry Bohanon was once injured. Shapen finished 82.1% of his passes for 180 yards and 3 touchdowns within the Big 12 identify sport to lend a hand Baylor beat Oklahoma State 21-16. He went on to overcome out Bohanon for the starting quarterback activity right through spring forward of the 2022 season.

However, Shapen had an inconsistent efficiency right through his first complete season, finishing 63.3% of his passes for two,790 yards with 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. His 7.6 yards according to cross strive was once less than Bohanon’s mark from the former 12 months. Also, accidents could have performed a job in a few of Shapen’s deficient performances, similar to when he suffered a concussion in opposition to West Virginia.

After dropping Bohanon and backup Kyron Drones, Baylor added intensity to the location via bringing in Robertson in addition to junior transfer RJ Martinez from FCS Northern Arizona. Baylor didn’t take a quarterback within the 2023 recruiting magnificence.

Revamped Passing Game

Baylor was once competitive within the portal so as to add offensive individuals similar to Arkansas transfer receiver Ketron Jackson, who is anticipated to take over because the No. 1 receiver, whilst North Texas tight finish compiled just about 400 receiving yards in 2022. Highly-rated 2022 receiver recruits Armani Winfield and Kelsey Johnson also are anticipated to have larger roles. Moreover, 3 of the workforce’s best 4 cross catchers have returned to the workforce, together with the explosive Monaray Baldwin, and best outdoor receiver Hal Presley has some other 12 months to expand. Tight finish Drake Dabney appears to be like in a position to take the next move after hauling in 16 catches ultimate 12 months.

Inconsistent Campaign

Inconsistency has been a significant challenge for Shapen right through his time at Baylor. His highest moments had been spectacular, similar to when he set a Big 12 identify sport report with 18 finished passes to steer the Bears to victory over Oklahoma State. But at his worst, he threw two interceptions and averaged simply 5.3 yards according to passing strive in a 31-3 loss in opposition to eventual Big 12 champ Kansas State.

Coach Aranda complimented Shapen’s consistency within the spring, and possibly a blank invoice of well being will lend a hand him get again on course.