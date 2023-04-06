Baseball series versus NDSU altered for Friday start

Due to shuttle problems as a result of wintry weather climate within the Fargo space, the campus web page of Texas Tech’s upcoming opponent North Dakota State, Thursday’s contest at Rip Griffin Park can be postponed.

The two groups will start their three-game series on Friday and can play a doubleheader on Saturday.

Friday’s recreation will start at 2 p.m. Saturday will even start at 2 p.m. however with a 2d recreation to apply. Game two of the doubleheader will start 30-45 mins after the realization of recreation one.

Owners of single-game tickets to Thursday’s contest, bought by way of the Texas Tech tickets place of business, will obtain tickets to Saturday’s doubleheader. This alternate should be made with the Texas Tech tickets place of business. This does now not observe to season price tag holders or third-party distributors. Fans can touch the Texas Tech Ticket Office at (806) 742-8324 with further questions or talk over with TexasTech.com/Tickets.

For the most recent on Texas Tech Baseball apply @TTU_Baseball on Twitter.