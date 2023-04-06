LGBTQ group targeted in alleged ‘slaughter’ threat in response to Nashville shooting

A Maryland guy was once charged Tuesday for allegedly threatening the Human Rights Campaign, a outstanding LGBTQ+ rights group, in what police say seems to be a response to the March 27 Nashville, Tennessee, mass shooting at a Christian college.

The guy who allegedly threatened the Human Rights Campaign, Adam Michael Nettina, is charged with interstate communications with a threat to injure for allegedly leaving a voicemail on March 28 in which he threatened to “slaughter,” shoot and attack individuals of the group.

Authorities say they imagine he references the Nashville shooting in his voicemail. Nashville police have mentioned the college shooter recognized as transgender, including the shooter was once assigned feminine at start however pointed to a social media account connected to the shooter that incorporated use of the pronouns he/him.

“You guys going to shoot up our schools now? Is that how it’s going to be?” the voicemail mentioned, in accordance to DOJ paperwork.

It persevered, “We’re waiting. And if you want a war, we’ll have a war.”

The threat follows issues from LGBTQ teams about anti-LGBTQ hate and violence.

Some outstanding Republicans promoted anti-transgender rhetoric and speculated that the Nashville shooter’s gender identification performed a job in the gun violence in spite of analysis appearing that mass shootings are overwhelmingly dedicated via cisgender males and that transgender persons are 4 occasions much more likely to be sufferers of violence.

“The LGBTQ+ community is under attack in statehouses across the country and on social media platforms,” read a statement from Elizabeth Bibi, spokesperson for the Human Rights Campaign, sent to ABC News. “This violent, hateful rhetoric leads to stigma, and stigma leads to physical violence.”

“As we see radical politicians sow hate and fear with anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric, we have seen the physical threats to our community multiply – from armed men at Pride parades, to threats of violence against local drag shows at libraries, to bomb threats at children’s hospitals, to the continued rise in fatal violence against members of our community, especially Black transgender women,” Bibi continued.

Advocates say that falsely painting the entire LGBTQ community as inherently dangerous and responsible for the actions of one person will promote violence against the community.

“Every study available shows that transgender and nonbinary people are much more likely to be victims of violence, rather than the perpetrator of it,” the Human Rights Campaign mentioned in a observation following the shooting. “Regardless of the reason for this shooting, the use of violence is reprehensible and we renew our call for common-sense gun safety.”

If convicted, Nettina faces a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison. Legal representation for Nettina was not available.

The case was investigated by the FBI Baltimore Field Office.

The Human Rights Campaign said it received two threatening voicemails late last month.

“We are grateful to law enforcement for acting so quickly to keep our community safe, and we condemn any and all violent words or deeds. We will continue our work to call out those who spread violence, fear and disinformation.”

