Baby formula makers target of FTC collusion probe

The Federal Trade Commission is investigating whether or not Abbott Laboratories and different child formula makers engaged in collusion whilst bidding on executive contracts. More than part of toddler formula gross sales are made thru a Department of Agriculture program that gives unfastened formula to low-income households, consistent with FTC paperwork that detailed of the probe, which was once reported previous Wednesday via the Wall Street Journal. Contracts for the ones techniques are administered thru a state-level bidding procedure.

In 2022, the FTC kicked off an investigation into whether or not individuals of child formula marketplace — which it mentioned is ruled via a small quantity of producers — coordinated within the bidding procedure to take care of keep an eye on of markets in states the place they remained dominant. The company mentioned the firms could be incentivized to take action as a result of gross sales thru executive formula program can spice up industrial gross sales.

Nestlé, which produces Gerber formula, informed The Washington Post that the corporate has won an information request from the FTC and has replied. Reckitt Benckiser informed The Post that whilst it does now not touch upon explicit executive investigations, it complies with regulatory and enforcement company requests “as a matter of principle.”

An Abbott spokesman informed The Post it was once cooperating with the FTC's requests. In a February letter to the FTC, a legal professional for Abbott wrote that the corporate is "unaware of any evidence that creates even a hint of collusion or coordination."

Last February, contamination at an Abbott Nutrition manufacturing plant in Michigan ended in a formula scarcity that was once exacerbated via pandemic comparable provide chain problems.

The Justice Department has opened a prison investigation into the Abbott plant in Sturgis, Mich., which closed after 4 small children fell in poor health, with two of them death, after eating powdered formula manufactured there. Abbott mentioned in January that it was once cooperating.

The Jan. 27 report detailing the FTC's probe didn't explicitly point out the incident or formula scarcity, even supposing it did spotlight that Abbott controls 48 % of "a highly concentrated market."