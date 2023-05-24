AFC North burning questions for 2023 season: Can Steelers take the next step? Can Lamar Jackson stay healthy?





The AFC North is thought of as by way of many to be the maximum intriguing department in the NFL. As the get started of the 2023 common season approaches, the department has many questions that want solutions. The Cincinnati Bengals have gained the final two AFC North titles and are as soon as once more the favorites to return out on best this season. However, they face many workforce questions and the problem of a tricky first-place time table.

The NFL’s upcoming season guarantees to be one in all the best in contemporary historical past, particularly in the AFC North. The Baltimore Ravens virtually disillusioned the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC wild card recreation and can glance to take again the department crown this yr. The Pittsburgh Steelers hope to have a step forward season, whilst the Cleveland Browns are desperate to make it again to the playoffs for best the 3rd time since their franchise returned to the NFL in 1999.

As the OTAs begin, we take a deeper take a look at the burning questions for every staff in the department. The Cincinnati Bengals head into the upcoming season with a made over secondary. The staff misplaced beginning safeties in Jessie Bates III and Vonn Bell to loose company, and beginning cornerback Eli Apple used to be now not re-signed. This provides the Bengals one in all the largest questions in the AFC North: can their re-vamped secondary dangle down the fortress? Last season, the Bengals’ secondary ranked best twenty third in passing yards allowed all over the common season. Losing a participant of Bates’ caliber may not be simple. However, the Bengals have attempted to fill the void by way of drafting promising avid gamers reminiscent of Daxton Hill and Cam Taylor-Britt and signing loose agent Nick Scott.

On the different hand, the Browns’ burning query is whether or not their offensive gamble will repay. The Browns glance to transition clear of their run-first offense and take on an aerial assault, led by way of new quarterback Deshaun Watson. The staff parted techniques with D’Ernest Johnson and Kareem Hunt, who mixed rushed for over 900 yards and 8 touchdowns final season. In distinction, the Browns’ receiving corps is loaded with former Pro Bowler Amari Cooper, second-round select Elijah Moore, and promising learners like Cedric Tillman. Watson struggled in his six begins final season, however this would come all the way down to his receivers studying the right way to play with him.

Finally, the Baltimore Ravens’ burning query is whether or not Lamar Jackson can stay wholesome. The Ravens are 45-16 in the common season with Jackson in the beginning lineup, with a transparent distinction in efficiency when he’s unavailable. His distinctive ability, which has made him the largest working quarterback in NFL historical past, has additionally contributed to his accidents. The Ravens have attempted to squeeze each final drop from Jackson’s doable, however this has additionally ended in put on and tear on his frame.

In conclusion, the AFC North is one in all the maximum compelling divisions in the NFL heading into the 2023 season. The Cincinnati Bengals, Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, and Pittsburgh Steelers all have one thing to end up. Every staff faces burning questions, and it continues to be observed who will pop out on best.



