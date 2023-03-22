Aussie surfing champion Owen Wright quits the sport due to concussions after horror brain injury

- Advertisement -

Having fought his long ago from a brain injury to win Olympic bronze, Owen Wright has introduced his retirement from aggressive surfing, pronouncing he not desires to possibility his well being.

The 33-year-old is not competing in this 12 months’s World Surf League (WSL) excursion after failing to qualify however has been granted a wildcard into the upcoming Bells Beach vintage which will likely be his swansong.

With surfing making its Olympic debut in Tokyo in 2021, his bronze medal capped an inspirational comeback after a shattering wipe-out at Hawaii’s Pipeline in 2015 left Wright with a serious head injury.

He had to be informed to stroll and surf once more, rejoining the most sensible excursion in 2017 and successful his first match again, on the Gold Coast, earlier than topping the podium once more in 2019 in Tahiti.

Wright mentioned he sought after to turn out some extent through returning to the WSL however used to be not prepared to possibility his well being in the giant waves.

‘After my demanding brain injury in 2015, my want to turn out to myself and the international that I may just nonetheless be nice and conquer this life-threatening incident impressed my restoration,’ Wright mentioned in a WSL remark.

‘Now 8 years later, after demanding situations and accomplishments, I will be able to glance again thankfully, realizing I accomplished that purpose.

‘Given my fresh historical past with head accidents and concussions, competing at a few of the heaviest waves on the planet is not in the very best hobby of my long-term well being.

While he is not ready to settle for the dangers that include competing on large waves, Wright says he hopes to stay surfing for the remainder of his lifestyles

The Olympic podium spot (pictured) used to be a long way from the handiest occupation spotlight for the 33-year-old, who gained 4 occasions on the World Surf League excursion

‘I excelled in those stipulations over my occupation, however the dangers related to this sort of surfing are too vital for somebody in my place, given my scientific historical past.

‘I can now not retire from surfing altogether – simply from surfing heavy waves.

‘I’m hoping to stay surfing for the remainder of my lifestyles; I really like surfing and thank the sport for the entirety I’ve.’

The father of 2, whose sister is two-time international champion Tyler Wright, completed joint 5th at the Rip Curl Bells Beach remaining 12 months and has been granted a wildcard for the 2023 version, which will get underway at the well-known Victorian smash from Tuesday April 4.

From the NSW south coast, Wright gained 4 occasions via his WSL occupation which began again in 2010.

He was the first competitor to surf two absolute best heats in a single match, scoring 10.0 at the 2015 Fiji Pro at Cloudbreak.

Wright mentioned he was hoping to proceed to use his platform to advertise consciousness about brain injury and concussion in athletes.