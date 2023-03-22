Arizona returns $40K seized by police at Sky Harbor in 2020

Jerry Johnson’s legal professionals stated Maricopa County has after all paid again the cash that was once seized by police just about 3 years in the past.

PHOENIX — The trucker who had $39,500 taken by police in August 2020 at Sky Harbor Airport has after all gotten his a reimbursement.

Jerry Johnson had traveled to the Valley with a big amount of money to pay for a truck he wanted for his trade. But Phoenix police seized his cash earlier than he may get to the public sale, suspecting Johnson was once in all probability a "drug courier."

Despite no longer charging Johnson with against the law, police proceeded with the method of seizing keep an eye on of his money. Johnson has spent the remaining couple of years preventing the forfeiture in court docket and his legal professionals stated he is lately gotten again his cash.

The Arizona Court of Appeals discovered Johnson’s due procedure rights had been violated for the reason that decrease court docket mistakenly positioned Johnson with the weight of proving his money wasn’t attached to against the law.

>> VERSIÓN EN ESPAÑOL: Camionero recibe $39,500 que l. a. policía le había confiscado hace años

The Institute for Justice represented Johnson in court docket and stated the state lately wrote him a take a look at for $40,298, which incorporates a small quantity of pastime that is gathered for the reason that cash was once seized.

In a observation, Johnson stated he was once thankful to after all have his cash returned so he can make investments it into his trade.

"That the federal government may take my cash, by no means fee me with against the law however hang onto my financial savings for goodbye is outrageous," Johnson stated.

The nonprofit legislation company stated it’s going to proceed litigating Johnson’s case after the state declined to pay legal professional charges.

