Auburn great Bo Jackson to undergo procedure for chronic hiccups after suffering for nearly a year

Bo Jackson, the mythical Auburn operating again and two-sport athlete, is about to undergo a clinical procedure later this week to deal with chronic hiccups he has been experiencing since July of 2022. He introduced the news whilst showing on “McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning” on WJOX-FM in Birmingham, Alabama. Jackson was once explaining his absence from a Frank Thomas statue willpower held in April as a part of Auburn’s A-Day spring sport festivities.

Doctors were not able to supply a transparent analysis for the situation regardless of conventional treatments failing to deliver it to an finish. Jackson disclosed that he has long past to excessive lengths to check out to finish the phenomenon that has lasted for ten months. Medical professionals were inspecting him by means of poking him, shining lighting fixtures down his throat, probing him in each method imaginable to in finding the underlying explanation for his hiccups. Unfortunately, not one of the therapies have labored.

During his time at Auburn from 1982-85, Jackson completed a number of athletic accomplishments in each soccer and baseball, together with two times being named a consensus All-American and successful the Heisman Trophy in his senior season in 1985 after speeding for 1,786 yards and 17 touchdowns. He additionally posted a profession .338 batting moderate throughout 90 video games performed for the Auburn baseball workforce from 1983-86.

After his school profession, Jackson opted to play skilled baseball when he was once decided on by means of the Kansas City Royals within the fourth spherical of the 1986 MLB Draft. He added skilled soccer to his accomplishments in 1987, upon signing with the Los Angeles Raiders. However, Jackson’s athletic profession was once reduce brief due to a hip harm he suffered throughout an NFL playoff sport early in 1991.

After being dominated out of the NFL for the next season, Jackson concluded his skilled baseball profession on the age of 32 after the strike-shortened 1994 MLB season. He performed for the Chicago White Sox (1991-93) and the California Angels (1994) after beginning with the Royals.