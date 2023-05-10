Board to vote on speeding up Florida Avenue and Tampa Street improvement project

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – In an effort to make stronger protection within the space, a street project on Florida Avenue and Tampa Street is aimed toward slowing down drivers. Although the project has been within the works for years, the Transportation Planning Organization (TPO) Board will vote on Wednesday to loose up cash so as to get the project began quicker.

The project comes to a lot of adjustments that may make stronger drainage, decelerate speeders and fortify walkability within the space. The final function is protection, which in accordance to Johnny Wong, the manager planner on the Transportation Planning Organization, is way wanted. Wong stated, “What it could mean for the community is definitely safety, like if you look at this area in just the past five years, there’s been almost 400 crashes.”

Fast drivers and a loss of crosswalks have created a recipe for crisis alongside Florida Avenue and Tampa Street within the Tampa Heights space, in accordance to FDOT officers. Tracy Hood with the Florida Department of Transportation stated, “It’s a safety concern really on most of our roads but especially in areas like this. Urban areas or even residential areas like Tampa Street, we want to keep the traffic going slow.”

Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) stated the development will pull the curb traces into the roadway to create narrower lanes and a much broader sidewalk for walkers and bikers. The slender roadway will power drivers to decelerate and mid-block crosswalks will probably be put in to permit pedestrians to move the street safely.

FDOT stated they’ll additionally set up a extra expansive drainage device. The TPO board will believe shifting to fiscal 12 months 2024 to pace up the method and get began on development quicker. Wong stated, “There is already money committed to doing the improvements. The TPO will consider whether or not to accelerate that funding. If we can push about $3 million forward to this fiscal year, the DOT can start doing design sooner, and the following fiscal year, construction can start and hopefully deliver the project a little earlier than expected.”

If the TPO board votes sure on Wednesday, development will get started in the summertime of 2024.

