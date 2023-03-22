At “Succession” Party, the Talk is Rupert Murdoch’s Engagement

Hours sooner than the forged of the HBO drama “Succession” amassed for the premiere of its fourth and ultimate season, the news broke: Rupert Murdoch, 92, the chairman of the conservative media empire that owns Fox News, introduced in his own tabloid that he used to be engaged to Ann Lesley Smith, 66, a former police chaplain of San Francisco.

Commenters on-line famous that it seemed like one thing out of, neatly, “Succession,” which portrays the fictional Roy circle of relatives, a media dynasty locked in an intergenerational energy fight that bears an uncanny resemblance to that of the real-life Murdochs. (Lest there be any doubts, the sequence grew out of a screenplay entitled “Murdoch.”)

At the screening Monday evening at Jazz at Lincoln Center, “Succession” forged participants mentioned they had been unhappy the display could be finishing and with courtesy dodged questions on how it might conclude. But many had been sport to talk about Mr. Murdoch and the display’s central conflicts of affection, cash and tool.