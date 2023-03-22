The top five best value signings during NFL free agency

The majority of the prime profile NFL free brokers have signed, and the Draft Dudes lay out who they consider have been the best value signings this offseason.

CHICAGO — The NFL free agency duration is set every week previous and already we have now observed a handful of groups make giant strikes to push their golf equipment ahead in 2023.

While a handful of elite gamers nonetheless stay unsigned, together with broad receiver Odell Beckham and linebacker Bobby Wagner, the vast majority of the large names have new houses with over five months till Week 1 of the NFL season will get underway.

Kyle Crabbs and Joe Marino of the all-new ‘Locked on NFL Scouting with the Draft Dudes’ podcast broke down probably the most treasured free agency signings of the NFL offseason so far, giving a variety of like to strikes made by means of the Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins.

Neither Kyle or Joe had any overlap on their scores. The complete listing is under, and for research on every in their picks take a look at the Locked on NFL Scouting podcast:

Kyle Crabbs’ Top Five List

1. Geno Smith – Seattle Seahawks (3/$75M)

2. Jordan Poyer – Buffalo Bills (2/$12.5M)

3. David Long – Miami Dolphins (2/$11M)

4. Andrew Wylie – Washington Commanders (3/$24M)

5. Kaleb McGary – Atlanta Falcons (3/$34.5M)

Joe Marino’s Top Five List

1. Germaine Pratt – Cincinnati Bengals (3/$21M)

2. Ethan Pocic – Cleveland Browns (3/$18M)

3. Isaac Seumalo – Pittsburgh Steelers (3/$24M)

4. Jimmie Ward – Houston Texans (2/$13M)

5. D’Onta Foreman – Chicago Bears (1/$3M)