Sunday, April 9, 2023
type here...
Florida

At least 4 hikers killed in avalanche in French Alps

By accuratenewsinfo
0
0
At least 4 hikers killed in avalanche in French Alps



Watch CBS News


- Advertisement -

At least four hikers were killed in an avalanche in the French Alps. Dozens more were injured.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.




Source link

Previous article
Michael Lerner, known for ‘Elf,’ ‘Barton Fink’ roles, dies
Next article
6 reasons why you may have been eating curd the wrong way

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks