Florida At least 4 hikers killed in avalanche in French Alps By accuratenewsinfo April 9, 2023 0 0 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Watch CBS News - Advertisement - At least four hikers were killed in an avalanche in the French Alps. Dozens more were injured. - Advertisement - - Advertisement - Be the first to know Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting. Not Now Turn On Source link TagsAlpsavalancheFrenchhikerskilled Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleMichael Lerner, known for ‘Elf,’ ‘Barton Fink’ roles, diesNext article6 reasons why you may have been eating curd the wrong way More articles The impact Mel Brooks has on American comedy, on “The Takeout” – 4/9/23 April 9, 2023 Ambulance carrying a patient crashed April 9, 2023 Florida Law Enforcement Shuts Down Organized Retail Theft Ring Spanning 16 Counties April 9, 2023 - Advertisement - - Advertisement - Latest article 6 reasons why you may have been eating curd the wrong way April 9, 2023 Michael Lerner, known for ‘Elf,’ ‘Barton Fink’ roles, dies April 9, 2023 2 police officers, suspect killed during shootout in Wisconsin April 9, 2023 What does a 19th century ‘anti-vice’ law have to do with the abortion pill ruling? April 9, 2023 The impact Mel Brooks has on American comedy, on “The Takeout” – 4/9/23 April 9, 2023