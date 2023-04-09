Michael Lerner, known for ‘Elf,’ ‘Barton Fink’ roles, dies

The actor’s nephew Sam Lerner showed the big name’s demise on Instagram with a tribute post for his uncle.

WASHINGTON — Michael Lerner, highest known for his position within the mental comedy “Barton Fink,” died on Saturday night time. He used to be 81.

The actor's nephew Sam Lerner, who stars in "The Goldbergs," showed the big name's demise on Instagram with a tribute post for his uncle. A explanation for demise used to be now not instantly known.

“We lost a legend last night. It’s hard to put into words how brilliant my uncle Michael was, and how influential he was to me. His stories always inspired me and made me fall in love with acting,” Sam’s caption learn. “He was the coolest, most confident, talented guy, and the fact that he was my blood will always make me feel special. Everyone that knows him knows how insane he was— in the best way.”

“I’m so lucky I got to spend so much time with him, and we’re all lucky we can continue to watch his work for the rest of time,” the actor added. “RIP Michael, experience your limitless Cuban cigars, relaxed chairs and unending film marathon.”



Lerner starred in numerous roles together with “Godzilla,” “Elf” and “X-Men: Days of Future Past.” Perhaps his most renowned position used to be as Jack Lipnick within the 1991 movie “Barton Fink,” which landed him an Oscar nomination for highest supporting actor.

Aside from films, the 81-year-old used to be additionally featured in a lot of TV presentations starting from “The Brady Bunch” to “Glee.”