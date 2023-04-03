Aryan Khan REACTS as dad Shah Rukh Khan grooves to Jhoome Jo Pathaan at NMACC day 2 and it is a must-watch video

It’s Shah Rukh Khan Shah Rukh Khan mania far and wide. The famous person attended the star-studded Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre opening which additionally noticed Hollywood personalities such as ZendayaGigi HadidTom HollandPenelope Cruz extra attending it. On day 2 at NMACCShah Rukh set the level on hearth. The 56-year-old good-looking hunk grooved to the blockbuster movie Pathaan‘s tune Jhoome Jo Pathaan. Wellwe guess you all would have watched the video tens of millions of instances identical to us! We discovered a video of Aryan Khan gazing dad SRK carry out on level his response is unmissable.

Aryan Khan REACTS as dad Shah Rukh Khan dances on Jhoome Jo Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan is going viral in Entertainment News for his full of life efficiency on Jhoome Jo Pathaan. Even Varun Dhawan Ranveer Singh joined the famous person on level as he did the hook step of his tune. And Aryan Khan who was once within the target market watched his father carry out on level make the target market move gaga! The videographer first shot Shah Rukh functioning on his tune then panned the digital camera in opposition to Aryan.

Aryan was once having a look at his father lovingly. The good-looking son of the good-looking father was once adoring as the latter took to the level made the group move berserk. Aryan Khan additionally turns out to be smiling a little as the digital camera pans to him.

Watch the video of Shah Rukh Khan grooving to Jhoome Jo Pathaan first:

Nowwatch the video of Aryan Khan reacting to Shah Rukh Khan environment the level on hearth right here:

At the NMACC Shah Rukh Khan has been skipping the paparazzi photos has been coming into leaving the venue with out being spotted. On the opposite handGauri KhanAryan Khan Suhana Khan were all posing for the paparazzi at the flooring. Just the opposite daySalman Khan joined GauriSuhana Aryan for photos.

