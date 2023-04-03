Champs! LSU sets records in run to national title

Kim Mulkey, Angel Reese and the remainder of the Tigers have captured the primary girls’s title in program historical past in their first championship recreation look.

DALLAS — The LSU Women’s Basketball group has received the 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament after defeating Iowa 102-85 on Sunday afternoon.

Kim Mulkey, Angel Reese and the remainder of the Tigers have captured the primary girls's title in program historical past in their first championship recreation look.

“Never in the history of LSU basketball – men or women – have they ever played for a national championship. My tears are tears of joy. This is for the state of Louisiana,” Mulkey mentioned after the sport.

Mulkey now has 4 national championships hanging her simplest in the back of Connecticut’s Geno Auriemma and Tennessee’s Pat Summit. She additionally received a title as a participant and one as an assistant whilst at Louisiana Tech.

After profitable simplest 9 video games in the 2020-2021 season, the Tigers are at the best of the collegiate basketball international simply 3 years later.

Tigers guard Jasmine Carson was once an sudden hero, shedding 22 issues and sinking 5 three-pointers after going scoreless in the closing 3 match video games.

The Hawkeyes did not make it simple, particularly as Iowa celebrity Caitlin Clark dropped 30 issues, two rebounds and 8 assists. Iowa was once down by way of 21 issues early in the second one part however reduce the deficit to as low as seven issues at one level in the 3rd quarter.

The Tigers additionally handled foul bother early on in the sport, however they controlled to rally via it.

“My teammates take constructive criticism. I get on them and they get on me. This team is just amazing,” Reese mentioned.

The recreation was once a marquee for girls’s school basketball with Iowa’s Caitlin Clark sizzling the nets for 14 first-quarter issues, whilst LSU saved retaining serve. Foul issues for each groups sidelined the highest two avid gamers on each groups for prolonged time. LSU’s bench stepped up, whilst the Hawekeyes’ bench had extra bother.

Clark had captured the eye of the country and was once the Player of the Year, however LSU gave the impression to have solutions each and every time she and her teammates went on a run.

“All the credit to LSU, they deserve it. They had a tremendous season,” she mentioned after the sport. She additionally mentioned she liked the sort phrases Mulkey directed to her after the sport.

ANGEL REESE TO CAITLIN CLARK 😳 pic.twitter.com/2NY0CEzwJ3 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 2, 2023

But LSU got here out firing in the 4th quarter and did not glance again. The Tigers pulled forward by way of double digits in the overall quarter and took house the NCAA championship.

“It’s crazy. I get to coach at an institution that is internationally known. Those three letters – LSU – there’s no mistake what they stand for,” Mulkey mentioned.

There have been a number of records set in the sport. Clark set one for match issues and every other for three-pointers in a unmarried recreation. LSU’s Reese set an NCAA season mark for many double-doubles, whilst the Tigers’ 102 issues was once a report for a girls’s title recreation.

