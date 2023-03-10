Arthur Brown Jr. executed for murders of 4 people at Houston drug den

HUNTSVILLE — Some loss of life row inmates use their final phrases to precise like to their households. Some use them to precise regret to their sufferers. Some say not anything at all.
Arthur Brown Jr. did none of the ones issues. Brown, strapped to a gurney within the teal brick Huntsville loss of life chamber, frivolously maintained his innocence to the tip, announcing he and a co-defendant who used to be in the past executed were unfairly condemned to die. He used to be executed at the Texas State Penitentiary on Thursday after spending more than 30 years on death row for the murders of a pregnant girl and 3 different people all over a drug area theft in southwest Houston in 1992.
