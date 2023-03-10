St. Pete boy shot while riding his bicycle, police say

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A 13-year-old kid was once shot while riding his motorbike in St. Petersburg on Thursday night time.

The boy was once shot close to the 1900 block of eleventh Avenue round 7:35 p.m., in line with St. Petersburg police.

The kid went to First Mt. Zion Missionary Church, a close-by church, for help.

According to government, the boy’s accidents don’t seem to be life-threatening.

Investigators are attempting to determine who fired the shot.

There is not more information to be had right now.